Share Video

Link copied!

Grimes (illness) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks.

The bad news keeps on coming for Dallas. Luka Doncic (wrist) is out, while Kyrie Irving (illness) and Klay Thompson (foot) are both questionable. Players such as Naji Marshall and Jaden Hardy could step into larger roles Monday, catapulting them onto the streaming radar.

More News