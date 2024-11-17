Coach Jason Kidd said Grimes will likely start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Luka Doncic (knee) sidelined, Grimes is expected to draw another spot start. Grimes replaced Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup during Thursday's win in Utah and posted 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Back to bench role•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Delivers 15 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Gets spot start Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Solid contribution off bench•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Makes trio of threes•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Starting against Milwaukee•