Grimes will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The 24-year-old will get the spot start with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out. Through 10 regular-season outings, Grimes has averaged 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.4 assists across 13.7 minutes per game.