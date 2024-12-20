Grimes accumulated 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Clippers.

Grimes didn't have his best scoring performance Thursday, and while he enjoyed a productive three-game stretch between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 with three straight games of at least 20 points, he has crashed down to earth since then. Over his last six games. Grimes is averaging 8.5 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the floor. Despite the struggles, he might remain in the first unit as long as Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (heel) remain sidelined.