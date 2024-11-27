Grimes (illness) will suit up for Wednesday's tilt against the Knicks, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Grimes sat out Monday's win over the Hawks but should be back in the starting five Wednesday as Luka Doncic (wrist) remains shelved. In four starts this season, Grimes is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes.
