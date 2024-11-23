Grimes amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over the Nuggets.

Getting another start in the Mavs' backcourt in place of Luka Doncic (hand), Grimes came through with solid numbers once again. The fourth-year guard has played more than 20 minutes in six straight games while Doncic has dealt with a series of minor injuries, starting three of them, and over that stretch Grimes has averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from beyond the arc.