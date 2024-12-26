Grimes registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to Minnesota.
Grimes saw an increase in playing time as a result of what could be a potentially serious calf injury to Luka Doncic. Grimes started the second half and could find himself playing a larger role should Doncic be sidelined moving forward. We have already seen Grimes step up this season when the roster is depleted. There is no reason to think he won't be able to increase his production should the opportunity present itself.
