Grimes isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Luke Doncic will reclaim his starting spot from Grimes after missing Dallas' previous contest with a knee injury. Grimes is averaging 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
