Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Grimes will move into a starting role with Luka Doncic (hand) sidelined. Grimes will slot in a shooting guard role while Kyrie Irving will be deployed as the floor general. Grimes is averaging 12.5 points per game in his previous two starts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Moving back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Confirmed starter Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Expected to start sans Doncic•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Back to bench role•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Delivers 15 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Gets spot start Thursday•