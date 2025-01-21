Grimes (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
After missing Monday's game against the Hornets, Grimes could miss Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota as he deals with back spasms. If the 24-year-old can't play against the Timberwolves, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie could see more time on the floor, especially with Jaden Hardy (ankle) already ruled out for this game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Late scratch for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Delivers 10 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Continues to impress•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Slides to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Pops for team-high 26 against Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Starting vs. Cleveland•