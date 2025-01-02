Grimes isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes notched his 10th start of the season Monday as the Mavericks dealt with injuries to Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (illness). With Irving and Thompson now healthy, Grimes will return to a reserve role.