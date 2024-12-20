Grimes is starting Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Grimes will draw the start at shooting guard due to the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder). Grimes didn't do much in his last opportunity as a starter Dec. 10 against OKC, finishing with four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes.
