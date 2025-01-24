Grimes will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The 24-year-old will retreat to the bench in favor of Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday. Over his last five outings (one start), Grimes has averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.