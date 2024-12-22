Grimes won't start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Grimes got a spot start Thursday with Kyrie Irving sidelined, but he'll return to the second unit now that Irving is healthy. In 16 appearances off the bench, Grimes is averaging 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 16.4 minutes.
