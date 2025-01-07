Grimes will come off the bench in Monday's game against Memphis, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie will both retreat to the bench in favor of Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber, as the Mavericks will go without a traditional point guard in the starting five on Monday. Over his last five outings (two starts), Grimes has averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 30.6 minutes per game.