Grimes put up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 win over Chicago.

Grimes has improved his efficiency since the start of the season, averaging 41.7 percent from beyond the arc over his last 5 contests. However, his role seems to largely be dependent on whether he can cash in a triple (15.0 minutes, 7.0 points per game when he makes a three compared to 10.8 minutes, 1.4 points per gamewhen he does not make one). If Grimes can improve his offensive consistency, he will be able to establish a larger role for himself moving forward.