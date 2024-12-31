Grimes will start in Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
With Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (illness) sidelined, Grimes will enter the starting five. The 24-year-old has started in nine outings thus far, during which he has averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.1 minutes per contest.
