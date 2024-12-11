Grimes will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

With P.J. Washington (illness) sidelined, Grimes will join the starting five for the eighth time this season. Across seven starts, the 24-year-old has averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from beyond the arc in 29.6 minutes per contest.