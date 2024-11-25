Grimes (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Grimes has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his second game of the season. With Klay Thompson (foot) and Luka Doncic (wrist) also out, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for major roles in Dallas' backcourt. Grimes' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Knicks.
