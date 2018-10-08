Mavericks' Rashad Vaughn: Signs with Mavericks

Vaughn signed a contract with the Mavericks on Monday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Vaughn has bounced around the NBA of late and spent time with Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Orlando last season. He'll now get a shot with the Mavericks, but considering how late he was added to the roster during the team's preseason schedule, it seems highly unlikely that he's able to earn a final roster spot.

