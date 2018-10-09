Spalding scored two points (1-1 FG) while adding three rebounds and two steals in eight minutes during Monday's preseason win against the 76ers.

The rookie big man made a nice impact in limited minutes Monday. The 56th overall draft pick in the 2018 draft signed a four-year deal over the offseason, suggesting that the Mavs see something in him. However, presently, he is buried on the depth chart and will likely only have a limited role off the bench while possibly splitting time with the Maverick's G-league affiliate the Texas Legends. For fantasy purposes, unless there are significant injuries to the Mavs' frontcourt, Spalding will likely be off the radar except in keeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories