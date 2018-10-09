Spalding scored two points (1-1 FG) while adding three rebounds and two steals in eight minutes during Monday's preseason win against the 76ers.

The rookie big man made a nice impact in limited minutes Monday. The 56th overall draft pick in the 2018 draft signed a four-year deal over the offseason, suggesting that the Mavs see something in him. However, presently, he is buried on the depth chart and will likely only have a limited role off the bench while possibly splitting time with the Maverick's G-league affiliate the Texas Legends. For fantasy purposes, unless there are significant injuries to the Mavs' frontcourt, Spalding will likely be off the radar except in keeper leagues.