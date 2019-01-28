Spalding was recalled from the G League on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Spalding has spent most of the season in the G League, averaging 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game (29 games) with the Texas Legends. The 21-year-old should provide frontcourt depth during his time with the Mavericks.