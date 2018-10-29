Mavericks' Raymond Spalding: Sent to G League
The Mavericks assigned Spalding to the G League's Texas Legends on Monday, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Spalding has only appeared in one of the Mavericks' six games to date, logging a single minute of action. Given his status as a rookie second-round pick who isn't a member of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, it's hardly a surprise that the forward will head to the G League. Expect Spalding to receive significant playing time so long as he remains with the Legends.
