The Mavericks assigned Spalding to the G League's Texas Legends on Monday, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Spalding has only appeared in one of the Mavericks' six games to date, logging a single minute of action. Given his status as a rookie second-round pick who isn't a member of coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, it's hardly a surprise that the forward will head to the G League. Expect Spalding to receive significant playing time so long as he remains with the Legends.