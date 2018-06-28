Mavericks' Raymond Spalding: Suiting up for Mavs' summer league team
Spalding will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Spalding was selected by the 76ers with the 56th overall pick of the draft, but was ultimately dealt to the Mavericks shortly after its completion. He'll now suit up for the organization's summer league team and a strong showing from Spalding would give him a better chance of making the final roster. Spalding has the potential to become a defensive specialist, but he'd definitely help himself if he showed some sort of offensive game during summer league.
