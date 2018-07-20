Mavericks' Raymond Spalding: Will ink four-year deal
Spalding agreed to a four-year deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Spalding was the No. 56 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after three solid seasons at Louisville where he averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over 100 games. A route to playing time behind Dirk Nowitzki and DeAndre Jordan will be tough to find for Spalding, as Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are the current favorites to soak up reserve frontcourt minutes.
