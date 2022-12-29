Bullock (illness) will not play Thursday against the Rockets.
Bullock will miss his second game of the season due to a non-COVID illness. In his absence, Davis Bertans and Dwight Powell will see extended run. Bullock's next chance to play will come Saturday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Deemed questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Season-high performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Not on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Will not return•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Has limited scoring impact•