Bullock (neck) is active for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Despite nursing a neck injury, the veteran will be available for the Mavericks and presumably resume his normal starting role. Bullock has averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12 previous starts.
