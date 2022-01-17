Bullock is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right knee.
This is the first we're hearing of the issue, so it's worth keeping an eye on as the 8:30 PM ET tip off approaches. Bullock hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season, but he's currently riding a streak of nine consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer.
