Bullock closed Saturday's 127-117 win over the Pelicans with one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes.

Bullock continues to do very little with the time he is spending on the court, managing just one point in 26 minutes, backing up a zero-point effort only two days earlier. This season has been nothing short of a disaster for Bullock, having scored in double-digits on just seven occasions. If ever there was an example of a player bringing nothing to the table despite a consistent role, Bullock is it.