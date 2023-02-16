Bullock (illness) will be available to play Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Bullock might see some extra shots falling his way on Wednesday evening with Kyrie Irving (back) unavailable, although Bullock won't offer much more than some points and triples. He's just a low-end streamer in deep leagues.
