Head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Bullock (quadriceps) is good to go for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bullock left Tuesday's contest against Utah with a right quad contusion and didn't play in the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set Wednesday. However, it appears his absence was merely precautionary, and he'll return to action Saturday. Before his injury, he started 10 of his previous 11 appearances and averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes during that stretch.