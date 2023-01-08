Bullock will come off the bench Saturday against the Pelicans.
Coach Jason Kidd is giving both Christian Wood and Dwight Powell the nod in the frontcourt, so Bullock will head to the bench. In his 11 appearances as a reserve this season, he's averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.
