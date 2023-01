Bullock produced 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bullock drained 80 percent of his shots, with all of them coming from beyond the arc. The absence of Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) has flung the door wide open for Bullock to shine, and his top-notch shooting skills will probably be enough to earn him increased time and a few more starts before the All-Star break.