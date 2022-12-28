Bullock is questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness.
Bullock is questionable to miss just his second game of the season Thursday. Davis Bertans will likely receive extended minutes if he's unable to suit up.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Season-high performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Not on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Will not return•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Has limited scoring impact•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Drops three triples in win•