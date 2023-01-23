Bullock ended Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Clippers with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes.

Bullock missed all four of his shots in the loss, turning in a zero in the scoring column. Despite a small resurgence over the past week, Bullock remains well and truly off the fantasy radar. At best, he can be used for streaming purposes, although as we saw here, even that can be wishful thinking.