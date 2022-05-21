Bullock ended with 21 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 44 minutes during Friday's 126-117 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Bullock wasn't as efficient as Jalen Brunson or Luka Doncic, but he made his presence felt from deep en route to a strong scoring output. However, the Mavericks fell behind 2-0 in the series. Bullock has now made multiple threes in five of his last seven playoff appearances.