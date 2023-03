Bullock provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes in Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Warriors.

For the eighth time this season, Bullock managed to hit at least five triples in a contest, but that was essentially the extent of his fantasy value Wednesday. He'll remain a useful streaming option in that category while he has a path to major minutes, but managers shouldn't count on consistent contributions in other areas.