Bullock finished Sunday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Hawks with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes.

Bullock was held to single digits in the scoring column for the third straight matchup, but he knocked down a pair of threes after going 0-for-4 Sunday in Miami. The North Carolina product has notably been held between 20-to-25 minutes in three of his last four contests and appears to be losing ground in the rotation, especially after Josh Green (40 minutes), Christian Wood (30 minutes) and JaVale McGee (23 minutes) all logged more playing time off the bench Sunday.