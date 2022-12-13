Bullock had 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds across 32 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over Oklahoma City.

Bullock finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, connecting on at least three triples for just the fourth time this season. It's been a rapid fall from grace for Bullock, who's fallen out of the starting lineup and now typically logs around 25 minutes per night. While Monday is a step in the right direction, Bullock is not on the radar when it comes to standard leagues, or even deep leagues for that matter.