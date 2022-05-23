Bullock totaled zero points (0-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Bullock was coming off of a 21-point effort in which he drilled six threes, but it all came crashing down Sunday as he had a nightmare performance in a near-must-win game for the Mavs. Coming into the night, Bullock had been hitting 2.9 threes per game at a 40.0 percent clip during Dallas' first 15 postseason contests.