Bullock (quad) is good to go Saturday against the Grizzlies.
The veteran sharpshooter will be returning from a one-game absence. The Mavericks are missing both Kyrie Irving (personal) and Luka Doncic (thigh), so Bullock could have some more shots coming his way.
More News
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Receives probable tag•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Will not return•
-
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Questionable to return Tuesday•