Bullock notched eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Timberwolves.
Bullock was held out of the scoring category in his team's last matchup Monday in Minnesota, but he knocked down a pair of triples and made an impact on the boards in this one. He's now started three straight games for Dallas and is averaging 5.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over this stretch.
