Bullock (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.
Bullock is available Saturday after missing Thursday's contest against the Rockets with a non-COVID illness. The 31-year-old forward will likely return to the starting lineup, as he has started in 23 of 34 games this season.
