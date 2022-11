Bulliock is probable to play in Sunday's game versus the Nuggets with a next strain.

Bullock was also questionable for Friday's game versus Denver before ultimately playing. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes across 15 games this season. However, Bullock has struggled with his efficiency, shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three.