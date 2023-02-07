Bullock posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 124-111 victory over Utah.

Bullock has consistently logged 30-plus minutes of late but took advantage of his addition to the starting lineup Monday, tallying double-digit points for the first time in February and compiling a season-high four steals. Bullock also matched a season-high with 11 shot attempts en route to the output. However, that volume will likely decrease in the coming games, with the impending debut of Kyrie Irving on Wednesday and Luka Doncic (heel) potentially returning as soon as Friday in Sacramento.