Bullock is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings. Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bullock started in each of Dallas' previous three games, but he heads back to the bench Saturday with the return of Luka Doncic (heel). Bullock is averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.