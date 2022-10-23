Bullock accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Bullock appears locked in as a starter for the Mavericks, although his production would tell a different story. Across two games, he has scored a combined 18 points, including five triples. Despite a consistent role, he should be viewed as a possible streaming option, and even that might be a bit of a stretch.