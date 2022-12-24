Bullock (neck) is not on the injury report for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Lakers.

Bullock exited Friday's win over the Rockets early due to a neck strain, but he's fine for Sunday. He's started the past four games but has struggled to make an offensive impact. During this stretch, he's averaging 4.8 points on 33.3 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.3 minutes.