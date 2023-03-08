Bullock (quad) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
With Bullock watching from the sidelines Wednesday evening, Tim Hardaway Jr. could make his way back into the first unit, and there will be more minutes available for Juston Holiday, Josh Green and Theo Pinson. Bullock's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Grizzlies.
