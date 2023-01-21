Bullock finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 115-90 win over the Heat.

With Dorian Finney-Smith reclaiming his spot on the top unit in the past two games following his return from an injury, Bullock has transitioned back into a bench role. The move to the second unit hasn't hindered Bullock thus far, as the veteran wing has combined for nine three-pointers and three steals during that stretch while shooting a magnificent 66.7 percent from the field. Bullock's scoring output will take a hit once his shooting percentage starts veering closer to his 42.4 percent career rate, but he should still at least represent an appealing streaming option for triples and steals on lower volume game days if he continues to receive 20-plus minutes while coming off the bench.